Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at open
03 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning following the previous day's drop but investors remain on edge over warnings of a bubble in financial markets and the possibility of surging inflation.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.53 percent, or 153.57 points, to 29,249.43.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 8.43 points, to 3,500.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.40 percent, or 9.43 points, to 2,323.33.
