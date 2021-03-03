ANL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.53%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.55%)
ASL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
AVN 95.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 135.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
EPCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
HUBC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
JSCL 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.5%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (6.24%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 43.62 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (6.21%)
TRG 148.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.68%)
UNITY 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.2%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 19.86 (0.4%)
BR30 26,010 Increased By ▲ 177.46 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,117 Increased By ▲ 152.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,277 Increased By ▲ 40.97 (0.21%)
Hong Kong stocks up at open

AFP 03 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning following the previous day's drop but investors remain on edge over warnings of a bubble in financial markets and the possibility of surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.53 percent, or 153.57 points, to 29,249.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 8.43 points, to 3,500.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.40 percent, or 9.43 points, to 2,323.33.

