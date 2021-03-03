PTI staged a drama in Sindh PA: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while rejecting the allegations of kidnapping and sale of members of PTI, said that the PPP believes in democracy and everyone has the right to vote according to their conscience and added that there was no pressure on anyone to vote.

The minister said this while talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly media corner on Tuesday.

He said that an unfortunate incident took place on the floor of the Sindh Assembly today which should not have happened.

“The PTI staged a drama in the Sindh Assembly. Was it planted, or was there any truth in it? The PPP has nothing to do with it,” the minister added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that if Pakistan People’s Party had been involved in bullying of people and purchasing of votes “why should we have brought them on the fore? We could have got the votes silently”.

He said that MPA Karim Bakhsh Gabol had expressed his displeasure over party policies through a video statement yesterday.

Following suit, PTI’s Mohammad Aslam Abro and Shehryar Shar also expressed their reservations over their party’s nominations and attitudes in a video statement.

He alleged that the PTI’s own members were not happy over nominations in Balochistan and KP, and some senior members of the PTI had announced through the media that they would not vote for their candidates.

He said that these three members came together in the same car today. They could tell for themselves who threatened them.

“MPA Karim Bakhsh Gabol was forcibly taken away by PTI MPAs, and PPP MPAs tried to stop them, but when Gabol Sahib told our MPAs that he wanted to go with them, our MPAs stayed away,” the minister said.

Responding to a query on MQM-Pakistan’s decision of supporting the PTI, he said that they accepted the decision of MQM-Pakistan.

In response to another question, he said that the prime minister “knows that his own people have serious objections over senate nominations, so he has started a series of meetings with assembly members”.

Answering a question about the Election Commission, he said, “We trust all our institutions, and whatever they decide, we believe would be in the interest of the country and betterment of the system.”

Responding to yet another question, the provincial minister said that defection rule did not apply to Senate vote. If anyone deviated from their party on the prime minister and the finance bill vote, then the defection rule applied. He said the PPP had nominated its workers for the Senate.

