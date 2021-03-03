ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX, NIFT sign agreement to launch E-IPO system

Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) signed an agreement to collaborate in the development of a new payment and registration system by PSX.

PSX takes immense pride in announcing another important development for the capital market and its participants to digitally transform the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process through the E-IPO project. The E-IPO will be an automated system connecting investors and share registrars with brokers/TRE Certificate Holders and banks through payment gateways including NIFT and the shares custodial company, CDC.

The digital portal will provide facility to investors (local, foreign, and institutional), TRE Certificate Holders, and even banks for submission of online subscription applications from anywhere in the world through the internet. The system is connected in real-time with Central Depository Company (CDC), payment gateways (e.g. NIFT and others), and shares registrars for providing end-to-end digitalisation.

At the signing ceremony, Farrukh H Khan, MD and CEO, Pakistan Stock Exchange, said: “The deployment of the new E-IPO system will open new vistas and expand the horizons for investors wanting to invest in new issuances through the convenience of a few clicks via the internet. This system will bring digitalisation for investors at the front-end and will enhance the outreach of PSX, issuers and investors in terms of the IPO process as a whole. The connectivity that this system ensures between investors, share registrars, brokers, banks, gateway firms like NIFT and the shares custodians, CDC, is a great step forward for Pakistan Stock Exchange”.

Speaking on the occasion, NIFT CEO Haider Wahab said: “Pakistan is showing strong economic outlook for 2021 and beyond with positive market sentiments in the stock market, the regulator is geared up for providing state of the art digital products and services to the local investors. We are extremely excited to be part of PSX initiative to bring ease of participation in IPO digitally. NIFT ePay will help investors to make payments online for all the E-IPOs with a secure and seamless payment experience directly from their bank accounts expanding potential investors’ ability to digitally participate using NIFT ePay services”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange Initial Public Offering National Institutional Facilitation Technologies Central Depository Company

PSX, NIFT sign agreement to launch E-IPO system

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Khaqan upbeat about PDM candidate’s prospects

Hafeez vs Gilani: most compelling Senate election

37 Senators to be elected today

China extends innovation lead over US

Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.