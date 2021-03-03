ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
World

UK nations plot path out of virus lockdown

AFP 03 Mar 2021

LONDON: Northern Ireland on Tuesday became the final UK nation to agree an unwinding of its coronavirus restrictions, while Scotland is considering accelerating its lockdown exit due to falling case numbers.

Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill said Northern Ireland’s strategy will be “careful, cautious and hopeful” but warned: “We are not out of the woods.”

“This is a day very much of hope,” she told lawmakers at the devolved Northern Ireland assembly.

Sports and leisure, travel and worshipping restrictions will be eased in stages, from lockdown to “cautious first steps, gradual easing, further easing, and preparing for the future.”

Unlike easing for England, Scotland and Wales, the plan does not set any target dates, with the next steps being decided by the latest data.—AFP

