BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        27.02.2021     10:30 am
First National Equities Ltd       27.02.2021     11:30 am
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd      27.02.2021     12:00 pm
Dm Industries Limited             27.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             27.02.2021     10:00 am
Fecto Cement Limited              27.02.2021     11:30 am
Dar-es-Salam Textile Mills Ltd    27.02.2021     11:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         27.02.2021     12:30 pm
The National Silk & Rayon Mills   27.02.2021     10:00 am
Dost Steels Limited               27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Karam Ceramics Ltd                27.02.2021     04:00 pm
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       27.02.2021     11:30 am
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd    27.02.2021     11:00 am
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited      27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Tri-Star Polyester Limited        27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Hala Enterprises Ltd              27.02.2021     03:30 pm
First Tri-Star Modaraba           27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Tri-Star Power Limited            27.02.2021     02:30 pm
Zil Limited                       27.02.2021     10:30 pm
Ecopack Limited                   27.02.2021     10:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 am
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd             01.03.2021   12:00 Noon
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            01.03.2021     10:00 am
Amtex Limited                     01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Wyeth Pakistan Limted             01.03.2021     10:45 am
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd          01.03.2021     11:00 pm
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Ados Pakistan Limited             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd                   01.03.2021     11:00 am
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd            01.03.2021     02:00 pm
ICC Industries Limited            01.03.2021     02:00 pm
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     11:00 am
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         01.03.2021     11:30 am
Dadabhoy Cement
Industries Ltd                    01.03.2021     10:30 am
Dadabhoy Sack Limited             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Husein Industries Ltd             01.03.2021   12:00 Noon
Frontier Ceramics Ltd             01.03.2021     10:30 am
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     09:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Metroplitan Steel
Corporation Ltd.                  01-03-2021     11:00 am
Shell Pakistan Limited            02.03.2021     10:00 am
The Bank of Khyber                02.03.2021     11:00 am
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       02.03.2021     11:00 am
Rafhan Maiza Products Co. Ltd.    03.03.2021     06:00 pm
Systems Limited                   03.03.2021     06:00 pm
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd      03.03.2021     09:30 am
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.           03.03.2021     02:30 pm
BankIslami Pakistan Limited       03.03.2021     01:30 pm
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BOARD MEETINGS

