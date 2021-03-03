Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
03 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 27.02.2021 10:30 am
First National Equities Ltd 27.02.2021 11:30 am
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 12:00 pm
Dm Industries Limited 27.02.2021 11:30 am
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 27.02.2021 10:00 am
Fecto Cement Limited 27.02.2021 11:30 am
Dar-es-Salam Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 12:30 pm
The National Silk & Rayon Mills 27.02.2021 10:00 am
Dost Steels Limited 27.02.2021 03:30 pm
Karam Ceramics Ltd 27.02.2021 04:00 pm
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:30 am
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:00 am
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm
Tri-Star Polyester Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm
Hala Enterprises Ltd 27.02.2021 03:30 pm
First Tri-Star Modaraba 27.02.2021 03:30 pm
Tri-Star Power Limited 27.02.2021 02:30 pm
Zil Limited 27.02.2021 10:30 pm
Ecopack Limited 27.02.2021 10:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 am
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd 01.03.2021 12:00 Noon
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 01.03.2021 03:00 pm
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 10:00 am
Amtex Limited 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
Wyeth Pakistan Limted 01.03.2021 10:45 am
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 pm
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am
Ados Pakistan Limited 01.03.2021 11:00 am
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 02:00 pm
ICC Industries Limited 01.03.2021 02:00 pm
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:30 am
Dadabhoy Cement
Industries Ltd 01.03.2021 10:30 am
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 01.03.2021 11:00 am
Husein Industries Ltd 01.03.2021 12:00 Noon
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 01.03.2021 10:30 am
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 09:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
Metroplitan Steel
Corporation Ltd. 01-03-2021 11:00 am
Shell Pakistan Limited 02.03.2021 10:00 am
The Bank of Khyber 02.03.2021 11:00 am
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 02.03.2021 11:00 am
Rafhan Maiza Products Co. Ltd. 03.03.2021 06:00 pm
Systems Limited 03.03.2021 06:00 pm
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 03.03.2021 09:30 am
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 03.03.2021 01:30 pm
