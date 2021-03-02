ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Philippines tenders for 145,000 tonnes of wheat

  • Deadline for price submissions is believed to be Thursday, March 4.
  • The group is seeking 75,000 tonnes of feed wheat in two consignments for delivery between April and June. Another 70,000 tonnes of milling wheat is sought in two consignments for delivery in June.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are again tendering to purchase around 145,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

Deadline for price submissions is believed to be Thursday, March 4.

The group is seeking 75,000 tonnes of feed wheat in two consignments for delivery between April and June. Another 70,000 tonnes of milling wheat is sought in two consignments for delivery in June.

The group made no purchase in a similar tender last week.

