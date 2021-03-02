Markets
Philippines tenders for 145,000 tonnes of wheat
- Deadline for price submissions is believed to be Thursday, March 4.
- The group is seeking 75,000 tonnes of feed wheat in two consignments for delivery between April and June. Another 70,000 tonnes of milling wheat is sought in two consignments for delivery in June.
02 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are again tendering to purchase around 145,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.
Deadline for price submissions is believed to be Thursday, March 4.
The group is seeking 75,000 tonnes of feed wheat in two consignments for delivery between April and June. Another 70,000 tonnes of milling wheat is sought in two consignments for delivery in June.
The group made no purchase in a similar tender last week.
Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
Philippines tenders for 145,000 tonnes of wheat
CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM
Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP
Watch: Ali Haider Gillani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021
180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine
Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi
Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful
One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO
US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report
First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY
Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc
Read more stories
Comments