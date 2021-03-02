ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Cricket gets forgotten in IPL, PSL more focused on the game: Steyn

  • “When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League (SPL), for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket," says the Right-arm pacer.
  • “I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it. Whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL?” says Quetta Gladiator fast-bowler.
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Mar 2021

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday said that HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six is more focused on cricket then Indian Premier League (IPL).

The legendary pacer, who is representing Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing HBL PSL6, made these comment while talking to Cricket Pakistan.

Steyn said that cricket gets forgotten, amid money talks, in the IPL which is why he decided against playing the last season. “I wanted some time off. I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player.”

“I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten,” said the 37-year-old.

“When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League (SPL), for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket,” he added.

“I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it. Whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL?”

“That’s just me being brutally honest. I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments I feel are worth it,” he added.

Cricket South Africa IPL PSL Dale Steyn PSL6 Quetta Gladiators IPL v PSL

