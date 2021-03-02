World
Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant
- Wiku Adisasmito declined to comment further on the new variant, known as B117.
02 Mar 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia has detected two cases of the more infectious COVID-19 variant first discovered in Britain, the spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force said on Tuesday.
Wiku Adisasmito declined to comment further on the new variant, known as B117.
