ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.49%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.52%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
DGKC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.2%)
EPCL 51.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.98%)
FCCL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
FFBL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
MLCF 47.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PIBTL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
POWER 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
PPL 92.11 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.61%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 143.19 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 50.82 (1.03%)
BR30 25,673 Increased By ▲ 341.39 (1.35%)
KSE100 45,938 Increased By ▲ 344.65 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,214 Increased By ▲ 158.25 (0.83%)
Markets

Brent oil may test support at $62.65

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $62.65 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $61.09.

Undoubtedly, the current fall is against a five-wave cycle from $54.48. A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a target zone of $61.09-$62.65, formed by the 50% and the 38.2% levels.

There is a congestion area around $62.65 between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22.

Chances are oil may fail to break $62.65 in its first attempt, as a consolidation may occur around this level.

Resistance is at $63.63, a break above which could lead to a gain into $64.07-$64.58 range. On the daily chart, oil failed to break a falling trendline.

This is a major failure of bulls, as the trend from $35.74 may have reversed.

The trend was driven by a wave C that may have completed around $66.29, its 100% projection level.

Oil may retreat into $59.08-$62.14 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

