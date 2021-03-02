ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.68%)
ASC 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
ASL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
DGKC 136.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.25%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FFL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.16%)
HASCOL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
HUBC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.42%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.29%)
JSCL 24.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
MLCF 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.7%)
PAEL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
PIBTL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
POWER 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.17%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 143.18 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.12%)
UNITY 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.97%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,966 Increased By ▲ 53.4 (1.09%)
BR30 25,688 Increased By ▲ 355.79 (1.4%)
KSE100 45,971 Increased By ▲ 377.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 175.2 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 02 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports have posted a growth of 4.6 percent to $16.3 billion during the first eight months (July-February) of current fiscal year as compared $15.643 billion in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

According Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, for the fifth consecutive month, Pakistan’s exports have crossed $2 billion mark. However, exports in February 2021 (28 days) stood at $2.044 billion as compared to $2.140 billion for February-2020 (29 days), posting a decline of 4.5 percent.

“We wish to congratulate exporters for their hard work in earning foreign exchange for the country and urge them to market their exports even more aggressively,” he said.

Commerce Ministry has neither shared the import figures for February 2021 nor for the previous eight months (July-January 2020-21), which is critical for determining the trade deficit.

Country’s imports were $4.185 billion in February 2020, while imports during the first eight months (July-Feb) 2019-20 were recorded at $31.515 billion as compared to $36.563 billion in the comparable period of 2018-19, showing a decline of 13.8 percent.

Insiders, however, maintain that imports posted substantial growth in February 2021 and during the first eight months of current fiscal year as compared to the period of 2019-20, which implies that trade deficit has widened.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood Exports Pakistan’s exports FY21

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.