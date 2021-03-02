People can visit Safari Park in their vehicles: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that citizens could visit Safari Park along with families in their vehicles. Miyawaki forest would be planted at Safari Park in large numbers. Animals birds would also be brought at the vacant cages, the Administrator passed these remarks during emergent visit of the Park.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Director Safari Aftab Qaimkhani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that Safari Park Karachi is the biggest safari of Pakistan. He said that uplifting the Safari Park is needed and facilities at the park should be increased. Ahmed said that the visitors could go to safari and see the animals while being in the vehicles.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is taking all-out measures to uplift entertainment and recreational places in the city. The Administrator also visited Elephant enclosure and fed the male elephant “Sonu” and female elephant “Malka”. He also denied news regarding deteriorated condition of Malka.

He passed directives for Malka’s medical check up by veterinary doctors every week. Ahmed said different animals have bred in the Safari Park which shows that they are being provided with the natural environment. On the occasion, the Administrator was briefed about a library which is being established at the park where books related to zoology would be available for the public.

