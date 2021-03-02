ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Opinion

‘Unsavoury truths about power tariffs’ – I

02 Mar 2021

Business Recorder editorial titled “Unsavoury truths about power tariffs” (BR Feb 16) touches some very basic issues which need to be understood if we want to resolve the energy issues. Higher power tariff is the result of not only the “theft” all around the system but primarily, starting with no concern for energy conservation! In the entire energy scenario, you never hear the magic word “conservation”, without which you simply cannot even start working towards economical and reliable energy source.

All power distribution companies (Discos) are simply ignoring the basics since they have no power to question why they are getting expensive power to start with. All power generation sources are intrinsically inefficient, with no one asking them to ensure technologically most efficient power production. How can this conundrum of expensive power be ever resolved if we are so callously following inefficient systems? Since we are inefficient and unable to change, the only way we can exist is to enhance power tariff and this we do as a normal routine by adding “taxes”

Engr Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

