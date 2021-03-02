ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.31%)
AVN 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.27%)
DGKC 135.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.88%)
EPCL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
PAEL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.7%)
PIBTL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PPL 92.32 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 143.24 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 40.43 (0.82%)
BR30 25,643 Increased By ▲ 310.7 (1.23%)
KSE100 45,858 Increased By ▲ 264.52 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 119.76 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Facing pressure, ExxonMobil names 2 new board members

AFP Updated 02 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Facing pressure from mainstream investors as well as environmentalists, ExxonMobil on Monday named two new directors including a leading supporter of ESG investing. The oil giant named Jeffrey Ubben, cofounder of Inclusive Capital Partners and a leading proponent of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, and former Comcast Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis to its board of directors.

“We welcome these new directors as part of our ongoing board refreshment, which builds on the diverse global business experience of our current members,” said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The two additions “will be valued as ExxonMobil advances plans to increase shareholder value by responsibly providing needed energy while playing a leadership role in the energy transition,” Woods added.

Investment group D.E. Shaw & Co., which has been pushing for changes at ExxonMobil, applauded the announcements.

“We are encouraged by these important steps, and we also believe there will be opportunities to reinvest a portion of these cash flows in emerging and high return carbon abatement technologies and strategies,” said Michael O’Mary, managing director at D.E. Shaw.

The announcement comes on the heels of a terrible 2020, when ExxonMobil suffered a $22.4 billion loss on a steep downturn in oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil giant was also bumped from the prestigious Dow index last year and faced criticism from environmentalists who have long slammed it for not doing more to advance renewable energy and address climate change.

In parallel with its February 2 earnings release, ExxonMobil unveiled a new low-carbon business unit and announced the nomination to the board of the former chief executive of Malaysian national oil company Petronas, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

ExxonMobil ESG Darren Woods Michael Angelakis

Facing pressure, ExxonMobil names 2 new board members

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.