JUI-F leader’s ‘killer’ held

Fazal Sher 02 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: In an intelligence-based operation, the law enforcement agencies have arrested a suspect, who, allegedly shot dead leader of JUI-F Mufti Ikram-ur-Rehman, 35, his son, and a seminary student, on Saturday last.

Police sources said that the Capital police along with the local police and the intelligence agencies had arrested the accused, Shahid-ur-Rehman, who allegedly shot dead, Mufti Ikram, his son, Sami-ur-Rehman, 13, and Habibullah, a seminary student at Bugto check post in Hangu, while fleeing Orakzai district.

The accused shot dead Mufti Ikram, his son and the student, when the mufti was leaving the mosque for his residence, the police said.

They said that the police shifted the accused to an undisclosed location following the arrest and would be shifted to Islamabad after fulfillment of legal requirements.

The accused, who was also associated with the seminary of Mufti Ikram had exchanged harsh words with him a few days ago, and threatened him.

The deceased, Ikram-ur-Rehman, Imam of Masjid-e-Siddique-e-Akbar, was running the seminary attached with the mosque.

On Sunday last, students of seminaries and local residents blocked both sides of the busy road which connects Murree and other areas with Islamabad at 10am by placing the bodies on it, and refused to bury the bodies till the arrest of the killer.

Later, the deputy commissioner (DC), Islamabad, reached the spot, and it was decided that the road would be opened and the police would arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

Following the incident, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mustafa Tanveer, constituted teams for the arrest of the culprit involved in the incident.

