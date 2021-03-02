ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Code of conduct: PPP urges ECP to take notice of alleged violation

Recorder Report 02 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), urging the body to take notice of the alleged violation of code of conduct for the Senate elections by the governors of the provinces.

Through a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has brought attention of the ECP towards Section (v) of the Code of Conduct for Political Parties, Contesting Candidates, Election Agents and Voters for the Senate Election issued vide notification No F.3(6)/2021, dated February 25, 2021.

He wrote that as per the code of conduct, “the President and governors of the provinces shall not take part in election campaign relating to election to the Senate in any manner whatsoever and shall not use their respective offices as well as houses in connection therewith.”

“Despite these clear directions contained in the Code of Conduct, the governors of the provinces are often reported in the media to be holding meetings with the various candidates for Senate elections. It appears that either the governors have not read the Code or they are willfully violating it,” he added.

He further stated: “I will be grateful if the governors are asked to strictly observe the Code of Conduct and desist from using their offices and houses in connection with the Senate election due on March 3, 2021.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

