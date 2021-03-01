ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Flowserve supplying pumps, valves for Pfizer vaccine production

  • The company said it helped the drugmaker replace a mechanical mixer seal on its vaccine production line at a plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
  • The vaccine is one of the three authorized for emergency use in the United States along with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

Flowserve Corp, an American supplier of industrial machinery, said on Monday it was providing pumps, valves and seals to Pfizer Inc to support the production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said it helped the drugmaker replace a mechanical mixer seal on its vaccine production line at a plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The vaccine is one of the three authorized for emergency use in the United States along with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

A Flowserve's facility in Tennessee will supply Pfizer with more than 200 ball valves that can handle the cold temperature requirements needed to support the mass production of the vaccine, the company said.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it was also providing pumps to Pfizer for both their North American and European vaccine production.

