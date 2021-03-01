Eight foreign teams participating in PATS 2021 competition: ISPR

(Karachi) The fourth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2021 commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi near Kharian, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Monday.

The military's media wing said that besides eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army, teams from eight allied countries are also participating in the competition.

The ISPR added that teams from Jordan, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan will take part as participants whereas Morocco, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are participating as observers in the three days long competition.

The competition is designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains as well as agility of the participating teams to generate responses in challenging real-time field scenarios, the statement read.

The 62 hours long event will subject the teams to various cross-domain scenarios and will encompass tasks including physical endurance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance and protective approach under chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment, it said.