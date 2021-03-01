ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan to make renewable transition with launch of first-ever Green Bond

  • The Special Assistant informed that the incumbent government is trying to pilot a ‘Nature Bond’ which can “link the retirement of sovereign debt with quantifiable nature performance.”
Ali Ahmed 01 Mar 2021

In a bid to finance its renewable energy projects, Pakistan is about to launch its first Green Bond to informed Special Assistant on Climate Change Amin Aslam has said.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, Aslam said that this 500 million Euro bond will be launched by WAPDA as a Green Bond. “Pakistan is also a country which is about to launch its first green Bond in the market to finance our renewable energy transition,” he said.

The Special Assistant informed that the incumbent government is trying to pilot a ‘Nature Bond’ which can “link the retirement of sovereign debt with quantifiable nature performance.”

“The associated issue with the nature-based recovery is that we need to develop a financing framework which can help this ecosystem restoration decade and that financing framework shall be different from the framework of the last decade as the framework will not work in the next decade of ecosystem restoration,” he said.

The Special Assistant said the present government is giving special emphasis to the protection of the environment. He said the one billion tree tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a complete success and now the federal government is executing the ten billion tree Tsunami project.

He said this project is also providing thousands of jobs to the youth.

He informed that the government is working at a global level on different ideas with institutions like the World Bank on natural capital valuation i.e. trying to value nature properly. “We can only protect nature if we can value it properly, and integrate that value to mainstream decision making,” he said.

Pakistan Malik Amin Aslam green bond renewable power nature bond

Pakistan to make renewable transition with launch of first-ever Green Bond

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters