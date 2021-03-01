ANL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
AVN 92.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.68%)
DGKC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.99%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.8%)
FCCL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
HUBC 83.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-4.31%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
POWER 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.29%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.67%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.79%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
TRG 136.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.12%)
UNITY 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,846 Decreased By ▼ -90.2 (-1.83%)
BR30 24,858 Decreased By ▼ -545.59 (-2.15%)
KSE100 45,152 Decreased By ▼ -712.87 (-1.55%)
KSE30 18,858 Decreased By ▼ -315.1 (-1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US disappointed by Iran move on nuclear talks, remains ready to engage: White House

  • She said Washington would be consulting with its P5+1 partners, the four other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - China, France, Russia, United Kingdom - plus Germany on the best way forward.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday said it was disappointed that Iran had ruled out an informal meeting to discuss ways to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but said it remained ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy on the issue.

"While we are disappointed at Iran's response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA commitments," a White House spokeswoman said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal.

She said Washington would be consulting with its P5+1 partners, the four other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - China, France, Russia, United Kingdom - plus Germany on the best way forward.

United States Iran's United Nations Security Council JCPOA commitments P5+1 partners

US disappointed by Iran move on nuclear talks, remains ready to engage: White House

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters