Mar 01, 2021
'The Crown', 'Schitt's Creek' rule Golden Globes for TV

  • Netflix was TV's big winner, with the streaming giant taking six awards.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Netflix's take on the British royal family, "The Crown," reigned over the television categories at the Golden Globes on Sunday, winning four prizes including best drama, while "Schitt's Creek" earned another victory lap after its final season.

It was a meta night for television as the largely remote ceremony rolled out over video chat -- small screens within small screens that took viewers repeatedly into the homes of the actors and producers behind the top shows.

Emma Corrin snagged the best television drama actress prize for her buzzed-about role in the show's fourth season as the late Princess Diana, while Josh O'Connor won the best actor award for playing Prince Charles.

And Gillian Anderson nabbed the supporting actress prize for her portrayal of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Canada's beloved comedy "Schitt's Creek," which recently wrapped its sixth season, won for best comedy series and best actress for Catherine O'Hara.

She did her best to capture the chaotic energy of an in-person ceremony with a bizarre gag that included her husband playing fake applause with his phone -- a bit that fell slightly flat and left social media confused -- as she accepted the award.

Netflix the big winner

Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" -- about an orphaned female chess prodigy -- also did well, taking the Globe for best TV limited series.

Its star Anya Taylor-Joy won best limited series actress for playing the tragically glam chess player with addiction issues.

John Boyega won best supporting actor in a TV series for his role in Steve McQueen's ambitious "Small Axe" anthology series, which tells the lives of West Indian immigrants to London from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Jason Sudeikis embraced the gala-from-home reality, appearing on video chat in a tie-dye hoodie to accept the award for best television comedy show actor for "Ted Lasso."

And in an impassioned speech, Mark Ruffalo called to "turn the page on the cruel past of this nation" as he accepted the award for best actor in a limited series for his role in "I Know This Much Is True."

Netflix was TV's big winner, with the streaming giant taking six awards.

But its love-to-hate-it, critically panned series "Emily In Paris" -- which received two Globe nominations, igniting the ire of social media -- went home empty-handed.

But not before hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler roasted the show about a naive American who moves to France to work at a marketing firm, gallivanting around Paris in a near-constant cliche.

"Emily in Paris is nominated for best TV series, musical or comedy, and I for one can't wait to find out which it is," Fey quipped.

