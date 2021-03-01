Life & Style
'Borat' sequel wins Golden Globe for best comedy film
01 Mar 2021
LOS ANGELES: Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," a satire that sees his Kazakh television personality character encounter American politics and culture, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy film.
The film -- which infamously included a cameo by Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani -- bested "Hamilton," "Music," "Palm Springs" and "The Prom."
