Prices of kitchen items up exorbitantly

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, vegetable, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour, fruits, pulses have increased manifold in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken has increased exorbitantly as available at Rs243 per kg against the price of Rs231 per kg in the previous, showing an increase of Rs12 per kg in the local market, the survey noticed. Similarly, Rs10 per dozen increase was also witnessed in the price of farm eggs as available at Rs160 per dozen against Rs150 per dozen. Cow meat was being sold at Rs500 and without bones at Rs550-600 per kg.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs120/130 per litre, yogurt at Rs100-120 per kg.

Likewise, the price of sugar has touched a new peak as available at Rs98-100 per kg which was selling at Rs90-92 per kg in the previous week. According to a survey, most of the utility stores in the city were run out of sugar stock, compelling consumers to buy sugar at higher rates in the open market. Similarly, gram flour (baisen) was available at Rs100-120 and Rs130 per kg.

From Rs20-30 and Rs40 per kg/litre increase in prices of cooking oil/ghee was also noticed in the local market, as all brands of cooking oil and ghee were available within range of Rs200-230 and Rs250-260 and Rs270 per KG/litre.

A 20 kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs1200-1300 while a mixed 20 KG flour bag was being sold within range of Rs900-950 and Rs1000. Similarly, a 80-kg flour bag also available at an exorbitant rate, as complaining bread-makers. Likewise, the price of maida (fine flour) also increased in the local market.

A nominal increase in vegetable prices of vegetables was also witnessed in the local market, according to the survey. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs50 per kg against the price of Rs30 per kg, onion is being available at Rs50 per kg against the price of Rs40 per kg in the previous week.

Ginger is being sold at Rs400 per kg against the price of Rs350 per kg in the previous week. Likewise, the garlic was being sold at Rs250 per kg. Red potato is being sold at Rs50 per kg against the price of Rs40 per kg in the previous week. Lemon was being sold at Rs120 per kg, green chili at Rs150 per kg. Lady finger was being sold at Rs150 per kg, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs120-150 per kg, capsicum is being sold at Rs120 per kg, arvi is being sold at Rs100, peas at Rs80 per kg, turnip at Rs50 per kg, tinda at Rs60 per kg, french bean at Rs150-200 per kg, cabbage at Rs60 per kg, cauliflower at Rs30 per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg,

A bundle of radish was available at Rs30, while spinach bundle was available at Rs25. Bitter gourd (karela) was available at Rs120-150 per kg. Cucumber was being sold at Rs60 per kg.

Fruits being a staple food, which is also completely out of purchasing power of common, as prices are sky-high in the local market. Pomegranate is being sold at Rs200-250, Kabul-origin apple is being sold at Rs220 per kg, while locally swat produced apple was available at Rs100-120 per kg, guava is being sold at Rs150 per kg, bananas are being sold at Rs50-60 and R70-80 per dozen, fruiter was available at Rs80 per dozen, orange at Rs120 per dozen.

It was witnessed that prices of pulses/food grains remained high-side. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kg, white lobiya at Rs200 per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120 per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg, dal masoor at Rs160 per kg.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

