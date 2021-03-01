There’s need for ‘Charter of Economy’

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Business community underscores need for signing CoE” carried by the newspaper on Thursday. According to it, the country’s business community has underscored the need for signing a Charter of Economy (CoE) by all political parties for taking the economy ahead and give confidence to investors.

That the need for a Charter of Economy (CoE) cannot be over-emphasised is a fact. Unfortunately, however, there has been no serious effort by political parties to work towards reaching a broad agreement on the contours of a long-term economic policy or introducing some mechanisms aimed at higher economic growth in the country. The absence of a CoE is mainly because of the fact that politics has a clear precedence over everything else in the country. Hence the need for a change in the mindset.

Aahboob Alam (Lahore)

