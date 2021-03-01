ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021
Technology

Facebook to pay $650m settlement over US privacy dispute

AFP 01 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the California group and 1.6 million users in the US state of Illinois.

The decision was issued on Friday, according to documents seen by AFP on Sunday.

Chicago attorney Jay Edelson sued Facebook in 2015, alleging the social network illegally collected biometric data to identify faces in violation of a 2008 Illinois privacy law.

At the end of January 2020, Facebook agreed to pay $550 million after it failed to get the lawsuit — filed as a class action in 2018 — dismissed. But in July 2020 the judge in the case, James Donato, ruled that the amount was insufficient. During the trial, it emerged that Facebook was violating Illinois law by storing biometric data — digital scans of people’s faces, in support of its face-tagging feature — without users’ consent. In 2019, Facebook proposed that the facial recognition feature be optional only.

