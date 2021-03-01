ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 lockdown: Punjab governor lauds role of charities, corporate sector

Recorder Report 01 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has lauded the role of the leading charities and corporate sector in Pakistan in lessening the miseries of the deprived people during the anti-coronavirus lockdown imposed last year.

He was addressing the 13th CSR Awards ceremony at a local hotel here on Sunday in which 75 different companies and organisations were conferred awards for showing excellence in the field of corporate social responsibility during last one year.

The Punjab Governor on behalf of the present government assured fullest support to the corporate entities doing philanthropic work.

He said the corporate organisations through their CSR initiatives had been helping out the government in its drive to uplift the socio-economic status of the underprivileged segments of society.

He said the government always required assistance from bona fide charities and corporate sector to manage disastrous situations like the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor mentioned that he personally had led the initiatives with the help of the welfare organisations to assist the poor people during the lockdown imposed last year against the spread of coronavirus.

He mentioned that the quality of work undertaken by the charities to do welfare projects in the country had been far better than that of the development projects completed by the government.

He said that his own charity had installed water projects to benefit two million people with 10 times less cost than similar water supply schemes of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan lauded services of National Command and Operation Centre owing to which coronavirus-related sufferings remained much less in Azad Kashmir area.

He mentioned that Azad Kashmir had so far witnessed just 296 deaths due to Covid-19 out of around 10,000 cases of coronavirus.

He appreciated the role of CSR works in alleviating the miseries of the needy people. He added that the CSR projects played an important role in providing health, education, and livelihood services to the deprived people in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Covid-19 lockdown: Punjab governor lauds role of charities, corporate sector

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Futures spread increases 15.99pc

Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Hafeez Sheikh or Gilani: All eyes on Islamabad Senate seat

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Dire prospects for value-added textile industry

Breach of their own rules: Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.