COVID-19 claims 23 lives, infects 1,176 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 21,836 with 1,176 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,502 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

As many as 23 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 22 of them were under treatment in hospital and one in their respective quarantines and homes on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 23 deaths, 10 people died, were under treatment, on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 18 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 18 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 36 percent, Mirpur 23 percent, and Lahore 23 percent and ICT 24 percent.

Around 218 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,920 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,225 in Sindh, 15,786 in Punjab, 6,361 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,338 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 428 in Balochistan, 314 in GB, and 468 in AJK.

Around 545,277 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 579,973 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,198, Balochistan 19,045, GB 4,956, ICT 44,259, KP 72,162, Punjab 171,349 and Sindh 258,004.

About 12,860 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,343 perished in Sindh among eight of them died during past 24 hours. Seven in the hospital and one out of the hospital.

About 5,350 in Punjab had died with 13 deaths in past 24 hours occurred in the hospital. 2,072 in KP where two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 496 in ICT, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 297 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 8,951,838 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,994 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.