Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases, 379 deaths
- The coronavirus crisis centre said that 379 more deaths of coronavirus patients.
28 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 11,359 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 4,246,079.
The coronavirus crisis centre said that 379 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which pushed the official Russian death toll to 86,122.
