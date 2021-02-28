Health workers in Punjab reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19

(Karachi) Punjab has received 70,000 corona vaccine doses as part of the third consignment, but health professionals in the province are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, only 35 percent health professionals have been vaccinated so far.

“Only 45,000 doses out of total doses of 2,75,000 have been consumed so far.” Furthermore, out of 6,000 health professionals of the Mayo Hospital, only 740 were vaccinated. Meanwhile, the secretary of health Punjab has directed the health professionals to get themselves vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) decided to take action against health workers refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The hospital administration instructed all healthcare professionals having registered themselves for vaccination to get the jab at the earliest. Those refusing the vaccine will have to face action, it warned.