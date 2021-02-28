Hot weather in Argentina puts soya, corn yields at risk

BUENOS AIRES: Forecasts of a dry, hot week ahead in Argentina could cut the yields of late-planted corn and soyabeans, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, although it kept its harvest forecast for both crops unchanged at 46 million tonnes.

After a wet February brought relief to farms hit by unusually hot weather since mid 2020, growers remain on alert for damage that could yet be done if prolonged dryness returns.

“Above-average temperatures are expected for the next seven days, with no prospect of precipitation,” the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

Soya and corn are Argentina’s two main cash crops. The country is the word’s top exporter of soyameal livestock feed and its No. 3 corn supplier.

Although late-planted corn fields were in generally good condition, the exchange said “if there is no rain in the short term that allows the current scenario to be sustained, we could see a fall in yields during the next few weeks.”