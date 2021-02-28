Federal capital witnesses spike in crime rate

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed a spike in the crime rate as over 30 cases of theft including robbery, dacoity, and snatchings at gunpoint; and 20 cases of carjacking were reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers and armed snatchers struck at over 30 places, in which, citizens’ valuables worth millions of rupees were looted. The most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Industrial Area, Koral, Sabzi Mandi, Golra, Tarnol, and Ramna police stations.

During the last week, the Industrial Area police station registered five cases of car theft, one of kidnapping, and three cases of robbery. Iqbal Masih lodged a complaint with Industrial Area police station that accused Shahbaz Masih kidnapped his wife. Another Sajid Abbas informed Industrial Area police station that accused Riaz stole 1,253 sugar bags from his warehouse. Sultan Javed lodged a complaint with the Industrial Area police station that Rs10,000 were stolen from his pocket. uhammad Fiaz informed Industrial Area police station that some armed persons stormed into his office and snatched CNIC, a mobile phone, and cash worth Rs18,000 from him at gunpoint, and injured him when he offered resistance. He reported that the armed persons also took away the locker from the cashier’s office.

Auto thieves stole a bike (ARN-206) belonging to Haq Nawaz along with a mobile phone and cash worth Rs95,000; lifted a bike (BFN-489) belonging to Basit Sultan; lifted a car (J-7405) belonging to Majeedullah, stole a bike (RIM-642) belonging to Muhammad Zubair worth Rs70,000, lifted a car (MN-2454) belonging to Muhammad Jahanzeb worth Rs450,000, and stole a car (DL-460) belonging to Saifur Rehman worth Rs240,000 from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station.

In the same period, two cases each of robbery and snatching at gunpoint as well as three cases of auto theft were reported to Koral police station. Nasir Ishtiaq lodged a complaint with Koral police station that unidentified persons stole cash, gold ornament worth Rs450,000 from his house. In the same area, unidentified robbers snatched a purse from the wife of Majid Mehmmod containing a mobile phone and cash worth Rs19,500. Similarly, unidentified armed persons snatched a purse from Azhar Iqbal at gunpoint containing cash, mobile, internet device worth Rs20,000 in the limits of Koral police station.

