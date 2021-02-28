ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
2nd anniversary of 'Operation Swift Retort': AJK President pays glowing tribute to defenders of country

NNI 28 Feb 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: While paying glowing tributes to the armed forces for effectively defending the frontiers of the country, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has said courage, combat skills and professionalism displayed by our defenders on February 27, 2019, was ample proof of their capability to teach a lesson to the aggressor.

The President made these remarks in a message on the occasion of the second anniversary of 'Operation Swift Retort' conducted by Pakistan Air Force to retaliate against the Indian Air Force's violation of the country's sovereign territories on this day two years back.

"We salute our defenders who, two years ago, on this day delivered a telling blow against the aggressor and thwarted the enemy's evil designs against the beloved country. We are proud of the bravery, combat skills, patriotism and professionalism of our armed forces," he said.

The AJK President went on to say that the shooting down of two Indian Air Force fighter jets and targeting of military installations after India violated the airspace of Pakistan was the most befitting response to the enemy for such act of aggression. This exceptional performance of the Pakistan Air Force, its combat prowess and higher professionalism against the enemy will not only be remembered in history but the enemy will also never forget it. He said that the ruling extremist gang of India is still in war frenzy. They, on one hand, are committing inhuman atrocities against innocent and unarmed civilians in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and on the other threatening to invade AJK and Pakistan. "We want to make it clear to the Indian rulers that from Neelam to Karachi and from Gilgit to Gwadar, the entire Pakistani nation and the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are one and united to foil India's evil intentions and protect every inch of their beloved motherland. If India ever tries to commit aggression by miscalculation, the whole nation and the armed forces of the country will give the same answer that they had given to it in 1965 and 27 February 2019, he said. Describing Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as Pakistan's first defensive rampart, President Sardar Masood Khan said that if India ever tried to cross this defense line, it would have to fight the four million people of Azad Kashmir and the brave and courageous people of Gilgit-Baltistan, who had liberated these areas by defeating the combined Indian and Dogra forces in 1947 despite being unarmed.

