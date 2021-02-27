Pakistan
Pakistan's will for peace is its 'strength, not weakness': President
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan's desire to maintain peace in the region must not be taken as its weakness.
"Will for peace is our strength, never consider it our weakness," the President said in a tweet as the nation marked second anniversary of the foiling of India's airstrikes.
The President paid salute to the country's valiant armed forces for making unsuccessful the Indian attempt of violating Pakistan's airspace.
"Downing an Indian plane in our territory, we showed our resolve and superiority against all aggressors," he said.
President Alvi said Pakistan wanted peace, but not at the cost of sacrificing the brutalized people of Kashmir.
