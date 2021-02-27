Pakistan
February 27 day of pride, glory for entire nation: Shibli
- Shibli said that Pakistan was a proponent of peace in the region but was fully capable of responding to any aggression.
27 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that February 27 is the day of pride and glory for the entire Pakistani nation.
In a tweet, the minister said that the hawks of Pakistan Air Force thwarted the enemy's evil designs and raised the head of the entire nation with pride.
Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan was a proponent of peace in the region but was fully capable of responding to any aggression.
