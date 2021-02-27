Pakistan
FM Qureshi for timely completion of uplift schemes
- He stated that the schemes would be beneficial for local people.
27 Feb 2021
MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday reviewed different uplift schemes and directed officials concerned to ensure timely completion of development work.
During a visit to Union Council 18, in his constituency NA 156, he said any delay in the completion of work would not be tolerated, adding there would be no compromise on quality of work.
He stated that the schemes would be beneficial for local people.
He also visited house of special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, and heard masses problems besides issuing on spot instruction for their redressal.
FM Qureshi also visited few houses to condole with families of those who lost their lives recently.
Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'
FM Qureshi for timely completion of uplift schemes
Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief
Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail
LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India
Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases
New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan
Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM
Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe
Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP
Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21
July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn
Read more stories
Comments