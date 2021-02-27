FM Qureshi for timely completion of uplift schemes

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday reviewed different uplift schemes and directed officials concerned to ensure timely completion of development work.

During a visit to Union Council 18, in his constituency NA 156, he said any delay in the completion of work would not be tolerated, adding there would be no compromise on quality of work.

He stated that the schemes would be beneficial for local people.

He also visited house of special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, and heard masses problems besides issuing on spot instruction for their redressal.

FM Qureshi also visited few houses to condole with families of those who lost their lives recently.