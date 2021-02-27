Pakistan
Elders of Hamza, Maryam promoted culture of corruption: Shibli
- He said these elements filled their pockets at the cost of the people of the country.
Updated 27 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the elders of Hamza Sharif and Maryam Nawaz promoted culture of corruption in the country and destroyed the nation's moral values.
In a tweet he said that those who mercilessly looted and plundered the national exchequer in the past were now stubbornly claiming that no corruption had been proven against them.
Shibli Faraz said that Hamza Sharif had been released on bail and not acquitted. He said Hamza Sharif should discuss matters pertaining to his case before the court.
