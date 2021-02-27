Sanjrani calls on Zehri

QUETTA: Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani called on Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri, head of Balochistan National Party (Awami) at his residence on Saturday.

Political and regional issues pertaining to upcoming Senate elections came under discussion during the meeting. On the occasion, Senator Ahmed Khan Khilji and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, leader of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) arrived at the residence of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Minister for Colleges, Higher, Technical, Secondary Education and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Balochistan Provincial Assembly here on Saturday.

Matters relating to upcoming senate elections and other issues of bilateral interest came under discussion during the meeting. On the occasion, MPAs of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) were also present.