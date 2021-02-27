ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HEC says regular five-day classes policy does not apply to universities

  • The HEC has clarifiedd that all universities will continue to operate as per guidelines issued by the HEC earlier.
  • On February 25, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all schools will go back to regular five-day classes from March 1.
Aisha Mahmood 27 Feb 2021

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has said that the resumption of five-day classes from March 1 policy does not apply to universities.

On February 25, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all schools will go back to regular five-day classes from March 1.

Following the minister's announcement, HEC issued a statement clarifying that all universities will continue to operate as per guidelines issued by the HEC earlier. In a Twitter post, HEC said the education ministry's announcement is about the resumption of a regular school week of five days for urban centers of Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

The commission added that NCOC has removed the three-day school week in these cities following a fresh assessment of the prevailing situation.

"It is reiterated that all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will continue academic and research operations in accordance with the relevant instructions already provided by the HEC in the following Covid-19 guidance notes," HEC said.

Coronavirus hec Shafqat Mahmood educational institutes Schools reopening Universities reopening

HEC says regular five-day classes policy does not apply to universities

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP

Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21

July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn

Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list by June: Hammad

PSM to pay Rs93.2m for ‘violating’ contract

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters