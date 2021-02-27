HEC says regular five-day classes policy does not apply to universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has said that the resumption of five-day classes from March 1 policy does not apply to universities.

On February 25, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all schools will go back to regular five-day classes from March 1.

Following the minister's announcement, HEC issued a statement clarifying that all universities will continue to operate as per guidelines issued by the HEC earlier. In a Twitter post, HEC said the education ministry's announcement is about the resumption of a regular school week of five days for urban centers of Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

The commission added that NCOC has removed the three-day school week in these cities following a fresh assessment of the prevailing situation.

"It is reiterated that all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will continue academic and research operations in accordance with the relevant instructions already provided by the HEC in the following Covid-19 guidance notes," HEC said.