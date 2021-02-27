ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
'Affordable, safe housing for people main priority of Sindh govt'

Recorder Report 27 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government (LG), Housing and Town Planning Sindh, Syed Najam Ahmad has said that affordable and safe housing for the people of Karachi and across the province is the main priority of the Sindh government.

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah regarding prevention of illegal housing schemes, in which Special and Additional Secretary Local Government, DG SBCA Shamsuddin Soomro, ABAD and civil society representatives were also present.

Talking to newsmen after attending the meeting, he said that the Sindh Local Government Department believes that the people should be saved from illegal constructions and encroachments and permanent relief should be provided to the people by curbing the patrons of illegal occupation.

Earlier addressing the meeting regarding prevention of illegal housing schemes, Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister and Minister Local Government, the trend of illegal constructions in the city should be eradicated with full force without any mercy and no leniency should be shown towards anyone.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the government of Sindh believes in promoting affordable and conflict-free housing schemes for the people of the province but under no circumstances the spread of illegal buildings and encroachments will be allowed.

On the occasion, Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah was informed that crackdown against illegal constructions in different areas of the city is continued on a daily basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

