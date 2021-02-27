ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Pakistan, Iraq agree to promote existing bilateral ties

Recorder Report 27 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have reaffirmed their mutual desire to further promote and solidify existing bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the visiting Iraqi Minister for Defence Jumaah Enad Saadoon, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, the Foreign Office said. It stated that Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the Iraqi defence minister and underscored the importance accorded by Pakistan to its fraternal ties with Iraq.

"The two ministers reaffirmed the mutual desire to further promote and solidify existing bilateral relations," it added.

Stressing the need for frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries, the Foreign minister hoped that the visit of the Iraqi Defence minister will help diversify and deepen collaboration between the two countries in the fields of defence and defence production.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the regional situation, it stated, adding that Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's support for sovereignty, political unity, and territorial integrity of Iraq.

"Pakistan and Iraq enjoy warm and friendly ties, rooted deep in shared faith, values and culture. Both countries cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora," it added. The Iraqi Defence minister is on a four-day visit to Pakistan from February 24-27, 2021. "The visit is expected to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries," the Foreign Office further stated.

