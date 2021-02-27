ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 27 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
First Credit and       26.02.2021     04.00 P.M.    Half Yearly Accounts        Meeting in
Investment             Friday                       for the period ended          progress
Bank Limited                                        December 31, 2020
Khyber Tobacco         26.02.2021     03.00 P.M.    Half Yearly Accounts        Meeting in
Company Limited        Friday                       for the period ended          progress
                                                    December 31, 2020
Bata Pakistan          26.02.2021     03.00 P.M.    AnnualAccounts for          Meeting in
Limited                Friday                       the period ended              progress
                                                    December 31, 2020
Agha Steel             26.02.2021     03.30 P.M.    Half Yearly Accounts        Meeting in
Industries Limited     Friday                       for the period ended          progress
                                                    December 31, 2020
Shabbir Tiles &        26.02.2021     04.00 P.M.    Half Yearly Accounts        Meeting in
Ceramics Limited       Friday                       for the period ended          progress
                                                    December 31, 2020
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd.   26.02.2021     03.00 P.M.    AnnualAccounts              Meeting in
                       Friday                       for the period ended          progress
                                                    December 31, 2020
==========================================================================================

