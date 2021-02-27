Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
First Credit and 26.02.2021 04.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Investment Friday for the period ended progress
Bank Limited December 31, 2020
Khyber Tobacco 26.02.2021 03.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Company Limited Friday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
Bata Pakistan 26.02.2021 03.00 P.M. AnnualAccounts for Meeting in
Limited Friday the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
Agha Steel 26.02.2021 03.30 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Industries Limited Friday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
Shabbir Tiles & 26.02.2021 04.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Ceramics Limited Friday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd. 26.02.2021 03.00 P.M. AnnualAccounts Meeting in
Friday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.