Russia's Gazprom halts Yubileynoye gas output because of fire

  • "The accident will not affect gas supplies to Gazprom customers," Gazprom Dobycha Nadym said, adding that there were no casualties.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: A unit of Russian gas giant Gazprom on Friday said a fire had temporarily halted production at its Yubileynoye gas field in the Yamal-Nenets region of western Siberia.

The local branch of the emergency services ministry said the fire had been extinguished at 1245 GMT, Interfax reported.

"The accident will not affect gas supplies to Gazprom customers," Gazprom Dobycha Nadym said, adding that there were no casualties.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

