ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Deutsche Telekom guides for growth in 2021 after Q4 beat

  • On a reported basis, fourth quarter revenue rose 29.3% to 27.6 billion euros, ahead of expectations in a company poll of analysts of 27.2 billion euros.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

Deutsche Telekom reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter results on Friday as its merged US unit T-Mobile continued to drive growth, and issued guidance for profit and cash flow to grow this year.

The Germany-headquartered transatlantic telecoms group expects its measure of core profit to reach 37 billion euros ($45 billion) this year and for free cash flow to hit 8 billion euros.

For 2020 as a whole, Deutsche Telekom earned revenue of more than 100 billion euros for the first time as T-Mobile's $26 billion takeover of Sprint, which closed on April 1, shifted its centre of gravity as a group to the United States.

"We made history in 2020. We added a substantial and important chapter to Deutsche Telekom's story," CEO Tim Hoettges said in a statement.

After stripping out the effects of the US merger and other one-off effects, organic revenue rose by 5.4% in the quarter while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) grew by 9%.

On a reported basis, fourth quarter revenue rose 29.3% to 27.6 billion euros, ahead of expectations in a company poll of analysts of 27.2 billion euros.

Adjusted EBITDA AL - management's preferred measure of underlying profitability - gained 48.5% on a reported basis to 9 billion euros, also just above consensus. ($1 = 0.8228 euros)

Deutsche Telekom EBITDA CEO Tim Hoettges US merger

Deutsche Telekom guides for growth in 2021 after Q4 beat

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters