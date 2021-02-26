Markets
Hong Kong shares plunge at open
26 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares tumbled at Friday's open, resuming a hefty sell-off, following steep losses on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly worried that the expected global economic recovery this year will force central banks to lift interest rates.
The Hang Seng Index fell 2.20 percent, or 662.04 points, to 29,412.13.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.97 percent, or 70.48 points, to 3,514.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 2.11 percent, or 49.22 points, to 2,286.19.
