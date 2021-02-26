Spot gold may fall towards $1,726

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,761 per ounce and fall towards $1,726, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The support is identified as the 76.4% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,875.26. This wave has an ultimate target of $1,726.

The bounce triggered by the support at $1,761 on Feb. 19 has been totally reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the wave C.

Resistance is at $1,783, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,801. On the daily chart, gold is retesting a support at $1,769, the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,959.01.

This time, the metal may succeed and then drop towards $1,724. Eventually, the downtrend could extend to $1,651.

