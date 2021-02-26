ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Pakistan

Hashoo Group to launch PC LEGACY Hotel in Hunza

26 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Soon to open in the scenic valley of Nasirabad, Hunza, PC LEGACY Hunza will be the second hotel by Hashoo Group in their recently introduced brand of hotels by the name of PC LEGACY, following PC LEGACY Naran.

The brand “PC LEGACY” is a new chain of four-star hotels by Hashoo Group, who already own and operate Pearl-Continental, Marriott, and Hotel One across Pakistan. PC LEGACY will bridge the gap for travellers between the five-star and the select service hotels.

In this connection, an agreement was signed between Pakistan Services Limited and Linked International Pvt Ltd at a local hotel on Thursday.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, our goal is to develop sustainable infrastructure of hotels in Northern Pakistan. We plan to promote domestic tourism by offering state-of-the-art travel and lodging facilitates to visitors at the most beautiful destinations of Pakistan. Our focus is, and will always remain, Pakistan” expressed Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group.—PR

