ISLAMABAD: The parliamentarians are committed to the early regulation of food regulatory law for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

They spoke during the media event of “Orientation of Media on Safe Food in ICT” organised by The Network for Consumer Protection, here on Thursday.

Two different laws were presented last year in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Both houses passed the bills but are pending in the Senate and the National Assembly, respectively.

Hina Kayani, project coordinator, TheNetwork said that the ICT is the only place where there is no food regulatory body.

He said either the National Assembly may pass the bill already passed by the Senate or else the Senate may pass the bill presented by the National Assembly.

The event was organised with the support of The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

Dr Nousheen Hamid, parliamentary secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, also shared her views on the importance of a food regulatory authority, and assured that she will take up the issue in the Senate as well.

She also discussed the importance of food fortification and the importance of the mother and child health.

She also discussed iodine deficiency and its adverse impacts on the masses in general.

She also threw light on the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first address also discussed the issue of stunting and wasting in children while showing two X-rays which highlights the readiness and the sensitisation of the government over this issue.

She also discussed that the newborn child mortality rates are higher in Pakistan, as well as, the issue of iron deficiency and consequent anaemia affect the girls and the future mothers.

As a government representative of Health Standing Committee, she was of the view that these issues must not be ignored and this is a matter of public interest which must be brought to light and the process of the establishment of the relevant authority must be expedited.

Senator A Rahman Malik also joined the session and insisted on the importance of the consumers and their rights.

He further discussed the dismal situation of issues related to hygiene and unmonitored production and consumption patterns.

He added that this issue that was taken up by TheNetwork was of prime importance as a food authority is necessary for Islamabad.

He further talked about the general food habits and the unregulated stalls selling various food items outside the schools and colleges that usually go unchecked.

He also talked about the bill presented in the senate, which aimed at the creation of a Food Authority.

He showed his complete willingness over the early and successful passage of the bill and the formation of the ICT Food Authority.

He also talked about the Halal food issues still going on and emphasised that these issues will not get resolved and addressed until and unless there is a representative body to cater to these complaint and system of redress for the consumers.

He added that the people are the most important part of a society and they elect representatives who are supposed to highlight their issues and get them resolved.

Hence, the consumers that are the people are the top priority, and for their ease, a regulatory body is inevitable. All provinces have food authorities along with their relevant laws, except the ICT.

In ICT there is no proper legislation of the food safety laws that jeopardise the institutionalisation prospects of the ICT Food Authority.

Two ICT Food Safety Acts bills have been presented so far for the legislation and eventual formulation of the food authority of Islamabad.

