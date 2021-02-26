ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
NICVD healthcare network wins 10 CSR awards

26 Feb 2021

KARACHI: It is a great honour for National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases-NICVD to be bestowed with 10 awards at 10th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards-2021 for serving the people of Pakistan, irrespective of their cast, creed and religion and without any discrimination, totally free of cost.

This success is a result of the visionary leadership of Executive Director of NICVD and outstanding efforts of management consultant of NICVD, who always think about patients and strives to provide state-of-the-art heart healthcare services to the patients at their doorstep free of cost, yet another, achievement of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases –NICVD.

The Management congratulated the team of the NICVD on this praiseworthy achievement, saying that it was their vision to establish a network of the world’s best heart healthcare facilities throughout the province so that everyone could avail free cardiac services at their doorstep.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NICVD cardiovascular diseases

