ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Xi boasts of Chinese ‘miracle’ in tackling poverty

AFP 26 Feb 2021

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday declared his country had achieved the “human miracle” of eliminating extreme poverty, though questions continue to surround the Communist Party’s criteria for making the claim.

In a glitzy ceremony in Beijing, Xi bestowed medals on officials from rural communities, some wearing traditional ethnic-minority attire, and promised to share this “Chinese example” with other developing nations.

“No other country can lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in such a short time,” Xi said.

“A human miracle has been created that will go down in history.”

China last year claimed it had achieved its long-trumpeted goal of lifting all of its people above a poverty line of $2.30 in daily income.

That is slightly above the World Bank’s lowest threshold of $1.90, but below what is recommended for higher income countries.

The World Bank says China has lifted more than 800 million people out of extreme poverty since turning to market reforms in the 1970s, after decades of state planning and ill-advised Maoist campaigns that had stifled the economy.

China is now “providing help to developing countries” still struggling with poverty, Xi said.

In 2015, Xi vowed to eradicate extreme poverty by 2020, a pillar of the Communist Party’s goal to build a “moderately prosperous society” by the 100th anniversary of its founding later this year.

Ahead of the deadline, the government poured billions of yuan into infrastructure like roads and modern apartment buildings, and offered tax incentives and subsidies to impoverished rural communities.

The standard of living in China has indeed changed dramatically since the 1970s, with hundreds of millions living consumer lifestyles that past generations could not have imagined.

But Beijing’s claims have met with scepticism. Critics have pointed to the relatively low poverty line, claims of corruption cases linked to poverty funds, and perennial questions over whether official data is massaged to meet party political objectives.

Xi Jinping miracle human miracle

Xi boasts of Chinese ‘miracle’ in tackling poverty

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Export proceeds in USD: ECs allowed forward sale transactions with banks

SC says will confine its opinion to constitutionality of Senate elections

Sri Lanka offered use of Gwadar Port

Sri Lanka seeks $2.2bn from China as reserves shrink

11 from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

NA-75: re-election on March 18

Cabinet takes stock of situation

NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

Punjab-based RLNG-fired power plants: Suspension of gas supply contributed to blackout

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.