PIA seeks go-ahead for Lahore to Tashkent flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sought go-ahead to commence flights from Lahore to Tashkent by the end of March 2021.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Chief Commercial Officer Ali Tahir Qasim and other airline officials met with Uzbek Ambassador in Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gilani in this regard.

Meanwhile, PIA spokesman confirmed the meeting, saying that the national flag carrier has planned to commence flights between Lahore to Tashkent by the end of next month and for the purpose, the airline was seeking formal permission.

Moreover, he said both diplomats expressed their interest and rendered support for establishing air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He said PIA was also contemplating to expand its network to the Central Asian destinations besides increasing frequency of flights to Afghanistan and added that the airline had planned to operate five flights per week to Kabul from March 4th, 2021 and the flight operations to Baku from Lahore was also expected to be commenced by March 14th 2021. He also confirmed that flights to Tashkent and Bishkek were also part of the airline’s network expansion program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021