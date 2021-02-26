ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

All Karachi-leg matches: PCB decides to opt for 50pc spectators

Muhammad Saleem 26 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Pursuant to the decision taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to opt for 50 percent crowd for all Karachi-leg matches with decision on increased crowds for Lahore-leg matches to be made in due course.

As such, online ticket sales for the remaining Karachi-leg matches has been started and cricket fans can visit www.bookme.pk for purchasing match tickets and selecting their preferred enclosures and choice of seats. “Spectators can also call Bookme helpline (03137786888) to book their tickets for which CNIC number and phone number will be mandatory. When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will be sent a token number on the registered phone so the customer can make the payment at the closest JazzCash/Easypaisa shop,” a PCB spokesman said, adding: “Upon payment, the customer will receive an e-ticket code along with a Quick Response (QR) Code, which the customer can use to print the ticket or show the SMS at the entry gate on match day.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “We are most grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to allow up to 50 percent of spectators for all remaining preliminary round matches and up to 100% spectators for the play-offs and final. As a starting point, we have decided to immediately increase crowd attendances for all Karachi-leg matches to 50 percent.

However, we will continue to assess how the crowds follow and implement the SOPs before we make a decision on crowd attendances for the Lahore-leg matches.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC PCB

All Karachi-leg matches: PCB decides to opt for 50pc spectators

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Export proceeds in USD: ECs allowed forward sale transactions with banks

SC says will confine its opinion to constitutionality of Senate elections

Sri Lanka offered use of Gwadar Port

Sri Lanka seeks $2.2bn from China as reserves shrink

11 from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

NA-75: re-election on March 18

Cabinet takes stock of situation

NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

Punjab-based RLNG-fired power plants: Suspension of gas supply contributed to blackout

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.