All Karachi-leg matches: PCB decides to opt for 50pc spectators

LAHORE: Pursuant to the decision taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to opt for 50 percent crowd for all Karachi-leg matches with decision on increased crowds for Lahore-leg matches to be made in due course.

As such, online ticket sales for the remaining Karachi-leg matches has been started and cricket fans can visit www.bookme.pk for purchasing match tickets and selecting their preferred enclosures and choice of seats. “Spectators can also call Bookme helpline (03137786888) to book their tickets for which CNIC number and phone number will be mandatory. When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will be sent a token number on the registered phone so the customer can make the payment at the closest JazzCash/Easypaisa shop,” a PCB spokesman said, adding: “Upon payment, the customer will receive an e-ticket code along with a Quick Response (QR) Code, which the customer can use to print the ticket or show the SMS at the entry gate on match day.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “We are most grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to allow up to 50 percent of spectators for all remaining preliminary round matches and up to 100% spectators for the play-offs and final. As a starting point, we have decided to immediately increase crowd attendances for all Karachi-leg matches to 50 percent.

However, we will continue to assess how the crowds follow and implement the SOPs before we make a decision on crowd attendances for the Lahore-leg matches.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021